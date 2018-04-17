by Vannessa Jackson | Tue., Apr. 17, 2018 5:35 PM
We're trying to keep up!
Last week, Khloe Kardashian welcomed her baby girl True Thomspon with boyfriend Tristan Thompson. The new mom has kept hush about the details but did post a sweet Instagram pic on Tuesday revealing the name and welcoming True to the world.
Khloe's sisters Kim Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian and Kendall Jenner all flew into Cleveland on Tuesday. Today they were spotted leaving with mom Kris Jenner and a mystery person who was all covered up. So is Khloe headed back to Los Angeles already with little True?
