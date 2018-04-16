Who runs the world? Beyoncé!

Coachella weekend one was a success and it was largely due to Beyoncé's incredible performance. Not only did the singer perform an almost two hour set, but she also brought up her old Destiny's Child group members Kelly Rowland and Michelle Williams. Plus, made it a family event with sister Solange.

It's clear that the weekend belonged to Queen Bey, and many people have even dubbed the event "Beychella." Lots of celebs praised Beyoncé on social media, with Adele even posting a video of herself in celebration of a true icon. What did other celebs have to say?