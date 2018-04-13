What's Next for Khloe Kardashian? Here's Everything We Know

by Vannessa Jackson | Fri., Apr. 13, 2018 4:57 PM

What's next for the new mom? 

Khloe Kardashian welcomed a beautiful baby girl with boyfriend Tristan Thompson on Thursday morning. The couple has had a tough week as rumors have surfaced of his alleged infidelity. While neither party has responded to the rumors, people are wondering what is next for the new mom? 

Khloe is currently still in Cleveland with her mom Kris Jenner and best friend Malika Haqq, who were both there for the birth. Sources tell E! News Khloe wanted to get back to L.A. as soon as possible, but was advised to stay. As for now, she's enjoying her new role as mama and the rest will have to wait. 

Get the full story in the clip above! 

Watch E! News weeknights at 2am E| 11pm P, only on E!

