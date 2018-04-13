by Vannessa Jackson | Fri., Apr. 13, 2018 4:57 PM
What's next for the new mom?
Khloe Kardashian welcomed a beautiful baby girl with boyfriend Tristan Thompson on Thursday morning. The couple has had a tough week as rumors have surfaced of his alleged infidelity. While neither party has responded to the rumors, people are wondering what is next for the new mom?
Khloe is currently still in Cleveland with her mom Kris Jenner and best friend Malika Haqq, who were both there for the birth. Sources tell E! News Khloe wanted to get back to L.A. as soon as possible, but was advised to stay. As for now, she's enjoying her new role as mama and the rest will have to wait.
Get the full story in the clip above!
Watch E! News weeknights at 2am E| 11pm P, only on E!
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Switch to US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Switch to Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Switch to UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Switch to Australian edition?
Möchtest du zur deutschen Version wechseln?
Do you want to go to the German edition?
Souhaitez-vous vous rendre sur l'édition française ?
Do you want to go to the French edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Switch to US edition?
¡Hemos especializado nuestro sitio para tu región! ¿Quieres ir a E! Online Latino?
We have specialized our website for your region. Would you like to switch to our Latino edition?Yes! Yes! Yes! Yes! Ja ! Yes! Oui! Yes! Yes! Yes! ¡Si! Yes!