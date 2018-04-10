Andy Cohen Reveals One of the Worst Guests He's Ever Had on Watch What Happens Live

Andy Cohen is living his best life! 

The Watch What Happens Live host has been living it up in Los Angeles, and E! News' Jason Kennedygot him to spill the tea on some of his best and worst moments hosting the show. Andy even revealed who one of his worst guests were. 

After Jason asked him to reveal a guest interview that didn't go as planned, Andy was very candid. "Amber Rose. She didn't want to answer any of my shady questions," the host revealed. "She turned to me, she goes, ‘Am I a horrible guest?' I go, you are in the running for one of the worst guests we've ever had."  

Watch the clip above to see Andy's full interview!  

