Things are getting pretty serious!

Word on the street is that Taylor Swift may be getting a permanent residence in North London to be closer to her boyfriend Joe Alwyn. According to The Sun, Taylor has been looking for a place in the UK recently. How true are these rumors?

The outlet reported that she's looking for something quiet and in the countryside to be closer to Joe, and to not be disturbed. However, sources tell E! that this is absolutely false. Looks like Tay isn't packing her bags anytime soon. What other Hollywood hunk is causing some romance rumors?