Chrissy Metz Opens Up About the "Therapeutic" Process of Writing Her New Book

by Vannessa Jackson | Wed., Mar. 28, 2018 4:59 PM

Chrissy Metz is laying it all on the line. 

The actress and co-star of NBC's This Is Us recently released her new book This Is Me, and sat down with E! News to talk about what she has learned since writing it and revealing some hard truths to the world. After telling sharing the details of the abuse she faced as a child, she has found an even greater strength.

"I think anytime we have to verbalize the truth and/or rehash it and be that vulnerable about what happened, and then wonder what the reactions going to be, it is very scary, very therapeutic, very cathartic," Chrissy revealed while on her book tour. What has she learned about herself throughout the process? 

Chrissy Metz's Abusive Stepfather Forced Her to Do Weigh-Ins

Watch E! News weeknights at 2am E| 11pm P, only on E!

