by Vannessa Jackson | Mon., Mar. 19, 2018 5:06 PM
The Carter family hit the town!
Beyoncé and Jay-Z had a family night out with daughter Blue Ivy Carter this past weekend. The family attended the 2018 Wearable Art Gala in Los Angeles to support Beyoncé's mom Tina Knowles and husband Richard Lawson. During the event, Beyoncé and Jay-Z's mom, Gloria carter, were both honored.
"There is something that feels very off about receiving this award from my mother," she joked in her acceptance speech for their Humanitarian Award. "She raised me to believe that giving was not an option, but a privilege and a responsibility." What other famous celeb outbid Blue Ivy during the event?
Watch the clip above for the full story!
Watch E! News weeknights at 2am E| 11pm P, only on E!
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Switch to US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Switch to Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Switch to UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Switch to Australian edition?
Möchtest du zur deutschen Version wechseln?
Do you want to go to the German edition?
Souhaitez-vous vous rendre sur l'édition française ?
Do you want to go to the French edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Switch to US edition?
¡Hemos especializado nuestro sitio para tu región! ¿Quieres ir a E! Online Latino?
We have specialized our website for your region. Would you like to switch to our Latino edition?Yes! Yes! Yes! Yes! Ja ! Yes! Oui! Yes! Yes! Yes! ¡Si! Yes!