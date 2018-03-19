The Carter family hit the town!

Beyoncé and Jay-Z had a family night out with daughter Blue Ivy Carter this past weekend. The family attended the 2018 Wearable Art Gala in Los Angeles to support Beyoncé's mom Tina Knowles and husband Richard Lawson. During the event, Beyoncé and Jay-Z's mom, Gloria carter, were both honored.

"There is something that feels very off about receiving this award from my mother," she joked in her acceptance speech for their Humanitarian Award. "She raised me to believe that giving was not an option, but a privilege and a responsibility." What other famous celeb outbid Blue Ivy during the event?