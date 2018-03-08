EXCLUSIVE!

Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn Enjoyed A Hiking Date in Malibu: "Their Attention Was Focused Solely on One Another"

Looks like they're still going strong! 

Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn are a very private couple to say the least. They were last spotted together at Jingle Ball in New York City in December, and it looks like the pair is doing better than ever. On Tuesday, they were photographed enjoying a little hike together in Malibu.

"They were deep in conversation for most of the hike and their attention was focused solely on one another," a source shared with E! News. "They're clearly serious." It's nice to see the duo so happy! What else has Taylor been up to lately? 

