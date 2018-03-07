Arie Luyendyk Jr. and Lauren Burnham Have Already Started Planning Their Wedding: ''We Both Want Good Lighting and Lots of Flowers''

  • By
    &

by Vannessa Jackson | Wed., Mar. 7, 2018 5:22 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share

They found love in a hopeless place! 

It's official! Arie Luyendyk Jr. and Lauren Burnham are officially engaged. After all the turmoil of The Bachelor finale, the two finally sealed the deal on Tuesday evening. Hopefully, second time is a charm for these two! 

Looks like they're ready to hit the ground running, and have already started getting ready for the wedding. "I kind of pushed him to pop the question sooner, because we've already been planning our wedding," Lauren shared with E! News'. "We both want good lighting and lots of flowers." Do they already have a date in mind? 

Watch

Was the Second Bachelor Proposal in Bad Taste?

Watch the clip above for all the details! 

Watch E! News weeknights at 2am E| 11pm P, only on E!

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Shows , E! Shows , E! News , Arie Luyendyk Jr. , The Bachelor , Love And Sex , Couples , Engagements , Top Stories
Latest News
Brad Pitt, Pre-2018 Oscars Party, Gersh Agency

Brad Pitt is “Healthier and Happier” Since Coping with Angelina Jolie Split

Adam Rippon, 2018 Winter Olympics

Adam Rippon Shoots Down Hope for Appearance at 2022 Olympics

"Stranger Things" Cast Funniest E! Red Carpet Moments

Becca, The Bachelor

Chris Harrison Questions Arie's Explanation That He Filmed Breakup to Help Becca Become the Bachelorette

Jennifer Lawrence Slammed by Lala Kent for "WWHL" Comments

7 Reasons Why Chris Hemsworth Is Dad Goals

Will "Bachelor" Arie Luyendyk Jr. Make It to the Alter?

  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.