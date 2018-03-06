The Craziest Fan Reactions to Arie Luyendyk Jr.'s Breakup With Becca Kufrin on The Bachelor

That escalated quickly! 

On Monday evening, The Bachelor fans got a cringe-worthy breakup of epic proportions when the show aired Arie Luyendyk Jr.'s painful split with Becca Kufrin, only a month after he originally proposed in Peru. Talk about an awkward situation. 

It wasn't long before fans took to the internet to share their opinions. Most of which were not happy with Arie. Even a few Bachelor alum shared their disapproval via Twitter. "I don't like this one bit. Shouldn't have filmed," previous The Bachelor contestant Sean Lowe tweeted out. What did Becca herself have to say about it all? 

Watch the clip above to see all the drama unfold! 

