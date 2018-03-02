How Kylie Jenner Is Enjoying Motherhood One Month After Giving Birth

by Vannessa Jackson | Fri., Mar. 2, 2018 4:36 PM

One month down! 

Kylie Jenner has officially been a new mama for one month and she's loving it more than ever. The E! reality star posted a pic on Instagram of her and Stormi Webster on Thursday, and the pair looked bundled up and absolutely adorable. 

"My angel baby is one month old today," she captioned the sweet pic. As for Travis Scott, he's also loving being a new dad, and even bought his baby girl Stormi an adorable "daddy" outfit. These two have the parenting game on lock. How is big sister Khloe Kardashian spending the last months of her pregnancy? 

Kylie Jenner Poses in Underwear 1 Month After Giving Birth

Watch the video above for all the details! 

