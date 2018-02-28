by Vannessa Jackson | Wed., Feb. 28, 2018 5:39 PM
A royal wedding is almost upon us!
With 80 days to go until they say I do, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle joined Prince William and Kate Middleton at their first annual Royal Foundation Forum on Wednesday. The group opened up about everything from their wedding to what's like to work alongside your family.
"We're stuck together for the rest of our lives," Prince Harry joked during the event. But in all seriousness, they're all excited to hit the ground running and really change the world. "We've got four different personalities and we've all got that same basic passion to want to make a difference," Harry shared. What else did the royal family share?
