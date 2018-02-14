How Cardi B, Lucy Hale and More Celebs Are Celebrating Valentine's Day

Celeb couples are going all out! 

Hollywood's hottest celebs are sharing their plans for Valentine's Day and E! has all of the sweet details. From hot celeb couples like Cardi B and Offset to those rolling solo like Hailey Baldwin and Lucy Hale, here's how celebs are celebrating the big day!

Lucy is opting for a little less fanfare and is spending the holiday with her adorable dog Elvis. As for Cardi B, she's spending some time with her fiancé Offset and that massive engagement ring of hers. For those two, every day is Valentine's Day! What are Sarah Jessica Parker's plans? 

Get all the details by watching the clip above! 

Watch E! News weeknights at 2am E| 11pm P, only on E!

