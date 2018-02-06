Kris Jenner Says Kylie Jenner Is "Doing Great" Since Giving Birth to Baby Stormi

  • By
  • &

by Vannessa Jackson | Tue., Feb. 6, 2018 5:45 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Latest News
Inanna Sarkis

"Scooby Doo Pa Pa" Is the New Dance Craze That You Need to Know About

Internet Predicted Kylie Jenner's Baby Name!

Shenae Grimes, AnnaLynne McCord

AnnaLynne McCord and Shenae Grimes Were at ''Each Other's Throats'' on Set of 90210

The new mama is happy as can be! 

Kylie Jenner revealed on Sunday that she had given birth to a beautiful baby girl. Luckily fans didn't have to wait too long to learn the name of her little bundle, which she announced on Instagram was Stormi. E! caught up with her mom Kris Jenner to see how Kylie and baby are doing. 

"Kylie did it her way, which I thought was really beautiful. She just wanted to take the time for her baby and herself. She's doing great" Kris couldn't help but share. She's surrounded by love and tons of flowers! In fact, boyfriend Travis Scott sent her 443 roses. What was the meaning behind that amount? 

Watch

Kylie's Pregnancy Proves Family Bond Is Stronger Than Ever

Watch the video above for all the details! 

Watch E! News weeknights at 2am E| 11pm P, only on E!

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Shows , E! Shows , E! News , Kylie Jenner , Kardashian News , Pregnancies , Babies , Kris Jenner , Travis Scott , Top Stories
  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
- -