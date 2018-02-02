She's taking control!

Selena Gomez has always been very open about her health battles. Late last year, the star revealed that she had undergone a kidney transplant and has been out spoken about her battle with anxiety and depression. She's nothing if not honest with her struggles. This year, she is continuing to put herself first.

She recently underwent a two-week treatment program in New York for her same issues, and a source says she is on the mend. "She had a difficult year, especially towards the end, and she wanted to spend some time focusing on herself," a source tells E! about her recent stay. How is Justin Bieber helping her?