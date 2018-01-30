Mark Salling Dead at 35: Everything We Know About the Glee Stars Apparent Suicide

  • By
  • &

by Vannessa Jackson | Tue., Jan. 30, 2018 4:50 PM

News broke on Tuesday morning that former Glee star Mark Salling had died at age 35 from an apparent suicide. Salling's body was found in the San Fernando Valley near his home in Sunland, California. Authorities at the scene could not immediately confirm the cause of death. 

In 2015, Salling was arrested on child pornography charges after authorities raided his home. He plead guilty in Dec. 2017 and was currently out on bail while awaiting sentencing in early March. Following the news of his death, many of his former Glee co-stars sent their condolences to his family and shared kind words about the actor.

