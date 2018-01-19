Did she say yes to the dress?!

It's safe to say Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have the most anticipated wedding of 2018. For good reason. Meghan is already a royal style icon, and her wedding will be no different. Although she hasn't revealed the dress or designer, there is confirmation that she has already chosen a designer.

Plus, while the couple hasn't revealed any official honeymoon plans, a source tells E! News that they are looking to spend two weeks somewhere warm and relaxing. Sounds like a dream to us! What famous pop star is rumored to be singing at the after party?