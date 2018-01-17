Why Fans Think Millie Bobby Brown Might Be Dating Singer Jacob Sartorius

by Vannessa Jackson | Wed., Jan. 17, 2018 4:48 PM

Young love is a beautiful thing! 

It's no secret that Millie Bobby Brown has had an incredible few years. She's one of the stars of the most successful shows on TV, Stranger things, and now she might be in a budding new relationship. At least that's what the internet seems to think. 

Fans noticed that Millie and Jacob Sartorius were liking a lot of each other's posts on social media, but the big clue came when Millie posted a photo of herself with a giant bear and captioned it, "Thanks for the bear." Her rumored beau commented, "Course." What other celeb couple is rumored to to be taking a big step in their relationship? 

Millie Bobby Brown Talks Possible History-Making Emmy Win

Get all the cute details in the clip above! 

Watch E! News weeknights at 2am E| 11pm P, only on E!

