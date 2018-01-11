How Kim Kardashian and Kanye West Are Enjoying Their Last Days As a Family of Four

  • By
  • &

by Vannessa Jackson | Thu., Jan. 11, 2018 5:18 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Latest News
Octavia Spencer, The Shape of Water

Critics' Choice Awards 2018 Winners: The Complete List

Julia Louis-Dreyfus, 2017 SAG Awards, Arrivals

Watch Julia Louis-Dreyfus' Sons Uplift Their Mom During Last Day of Chemotherapy

ESC: Jessica Biel, Critics' Choice Awards

Jessica Biel Channeled a Futuristic Jessica Rabbit at Critics' Choice Awards

Baby number three is almost here! 

The West family is about to get bigger. Kim Kardashian and Kanye West announced last year that they were expecting a third baby via surrogate. Well, rumor has it that the baby will be born any day now, which has the parents busy prepping for the arrival of their new baby girl! 

A source tells E! News that Kim knows having a newborn is going to be a "big change" but the two are ready. Plus, she's been sharing tons of baby posts on her social media accounts. How are the couple rearranging their home for their bundle of joy? 

Photos

Kim Kardashian's Bumpy Road to Baby No. 3

Get the full story in the clip above! 

Watch E! News weeknights at 2am E| 11pm P, only on E!

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Shows , E! Shows , E! News , Kim Kardashian , Kanye West , Kardashian News , Babies , North West , Saint West , Top Stories
  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.