Khloe Kardashian Revealed Her Ideas For Potential Baby Names

  • By
  • &

by Vannessa Jackson | Thu., Jan. 4, 2018 5:15 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Latest News
Alex Trebek

Jeopardy! Host Alex Trebek Recovering From Brain Surgery

Dream Kardashian, Twitter

Rob Kardashian's Daughter Dream Says ''Hi, Dad!'' in Sweet Video

Jennifer Hudson, Cosmopolitan U.K.

Jennifer Hudson Reveals How She Experiences Prejudice on a Regular Basis

It's time for the name game! 

The cat's out of the bag! Khloe Kardashian has confirmed that she is six months pregnant with boyfriend Tristan Thompson's baby. In her first interview since the news broke, she sat down with Ellen DeGeneres and revealed her ideas for baby names.

"If it's a boy, I'll go with Junior...Tristan Jr.," Khloe revealed. "For a girl, I don't even know where to begin. I think I want a K or a T." Khloe is do in the spring, so the world will just have to wait and find out. What did Ellen get her to reveal about Kylie Jenner's reported pregnancy? 

Watch

Kardashian Conspiracy Theories: Kim, Khloe & Kylie

Get all the details in the clip above! 

Watch E! News weeknights at 2am E| 11pm P, only on E!

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Shows , E! Shows , E! News , Kardashian News , Khloe Kardashian , Ellen DeGeneres , Tristan Thompson , Kylie Jenner , Top Stories
  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.