Did Carrie Underwood Undergo a Skin Graft After Her Dangerous Fall?

by Vannessa Jackson | Wed., Jan. 3, 2018 4:09 PM

On the road to recovery. 

Carrie Underwood took a nasty fall in Nov., resulting in a wrist surgery and up to 50 stitches in her face. The star recently opened up in a post on her blog about her recovery process, claiming that she might look a little different the next time we see her. 

New pictures have surfaced of the star looking happy and healthy at a workout class, but the left side of her face is obscured and looks slightly different. It even has people speculating that she may have gotten a skin graft. What other theories are there? 

Carrie Underwood Got 40-50 Stitches in Her Face

Get all the latest details in the clip above! 

