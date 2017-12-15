Jennifer Lopez is just like us!
The proud momma shared a video of her daughter Emme at her school's holiday show.
"Christmas Pageant 2017" the "Amor Amor Amor" singer captioned the video of her "coconut" singing.
In the clip, we see her 9-year-old daughter follow in her parents' footsteps as she sings "Do You Hear What I Hear?" with the rest of her classmates.
At one point, she sees that her mother's recording and she smiles and continues to sing. She sang proudly and then sat with the rest of her class once they were done with their performance.
Lopez is in the Christmas spirit, she and her beau Alex Rodriguez recently put up their Christmas tree.
And with the holidays come gifts, and it seems that A-Rod already received a gift from his superstar girlfriend.
After Lopez was spotted with a custom bedazzled Starbucks tumbler (a gift from her manicurist), the internet went crazy. The accessory is a much better alternative to the generic coffee cup that the constantly-photographed triple threat was spotted with prior. However, now that's she sharing her limelight with beau, he needed one, too. The result: a surprisingly masculine bedazzled tumbler, personalized with his name.
It's no secret that Lopez and former Yankee have been going strong this year, and maybe strong enough that an engagement is imminent. A source tells E! News that A-Rod is prepping to ask J.Lo, any day now.
We can't wait to see what's in store for these two families!