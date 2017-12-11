Celebs Are Sharing Their Own Experiences With Bullying in Support of Keaton Jones

by Vannessa Jackson | Mon., Dec. 11, 2017 4:42 PM

Lets put an end to bullying! 

Keaton Jones' story went viral on Friday after his mom Kimberly Jones posted a video of her son detailing his experiences being bullied at school. His story captured the hearts of celebs everywhere, and many are reaching out to show their support.

A few stars have opened up and shared their own stories of bullying in hopes of lifting Keaton's spirits and send a bit of encouragement. What major A-lister even invited him to a movie premiere in L.A.? 

Demi Lovato & Danica Roem Talk Bullying at 2017 AMAs

Get all the sweet details in the clip above! 

Watch E! News weeknights at 2am E| 11pm P, only on E!

