Apparently the new Taylor Swift curses!

Taylor's highly anticipated album is out today and its like nothing she's done before. She warned us that Reputation would show a whole new Taylor, and she wasn't lying. What's something the old Taylor wouldn't have done? Use swear words in her music.

On her song "I Did Something Bad," which is allegedly about her ex Calvin Harris, Taylor uses the word s--t. "If a man talks s--t, then I owe him nothing," Taylor sings in the song. What else did the new Taylor do?