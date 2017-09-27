Is Khloe Kardashian Ready to Marry Tristan Thompson?

  • By
  • &

by Vannessa Jackson

Is that wedding bells we hear!? 

Khloe Kardashian is definitely the most outspoken of all the Kardashian sisters, so it should come as no surprise that she has been speaking about family and marriage for years. Now, with the news that she is reportedly expecting her first child with NBA player Tristan Thompson, could she be getting hitched soon? 

The reality star has been very candid with E! in the past about her plans to raise kids with Tristan. "Tristan and I definitely talk about starting a family," Khloe revealed. Could this mean it might soon be Khloe Kardashian-Thompson? 

Get all the latest details in the clip above! 

