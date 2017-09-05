Let the wedding boos ring!

Taylor Swift had quite the welcome this weekend while in attendance at her childhood friend Abigail Anderson's wedding. The star was serving as bridesmaid for the Martha's Vineyard event, and while many fans waited outside to see the singer, they were not too happy with her attempt to lay low.

The musician wanted the day to be all about Abigail so she tried to maintain a low profile by going undercover—literally—behind a sheet. Fans even booed her and demanded she "put the sheet down." Um, talk about awkward!