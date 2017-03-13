Jennifer Lopez & Alex Rodriguez: Everything We Know About the Couple's New Relationship So Far

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez took a major step forward in their new relationship over the weekend!

Last week, E! News confirmed that Lopez and the former New York Yankees player are dating, with a source explaining that the romance is "very, very new." And then over the weekend, the new couple decided to take their romance to the Bahamas.

The duo took a private plane from Miami and landed at Marsh Harbour on Friday night. And photos obtained by E! News show the couple cuddling up on a boat.

Want to see the pics?

Take a look at the E! News video above to see photos of Lopez and Rodriguez in the Bahamas and get more details on their budding romance!

