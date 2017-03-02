Top Chef Season 14 Crowns a Winner After the Best Finale Ever: Was It Brooke Williamson or Shirley Chung?
Jennifer Lopez's kids are growing up and she's having a hard time believing it!
The stunning star dished to E! News all about her nine-year-old twins Emme and Max, who she shares with ex Marc Anthony, on the red carpet at Wednesday's Shades of Blue premiere in New York City.
"They're nine now, which I can't even believe they've turned nine," Lopez said. "They're turning into...they're like little adults now, you know? I can have proper conversations with them, they're not babies anymore."
Lopez continued, "They keep reminding me, 'Next year I'll be double digits!' And I was like, 'OK...God!'"
