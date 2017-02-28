Paris Fashion Week just got even more interesting!
Selena Gomez and The Weeknd, as well as his ex-girlfriend Bella Hadid, are all in Paris right now. And on Monday night, Selena and The Weeknd were spotted leaving La Reserve hotel, which is very close to Hotel George V where Bella was seen leaving.
So while the trio hasn't crossed paths, they're definitely close to each other in the City of Love!
Model Bella is in town to walk the runways, so what are Selena and The Weeknd up to this week in Paris?
Selena recently joined The Weeknd on his tour and his next stop is in Paris tonight. So Selena is sure to be at the concert, supporting her man!
