Sterling K. Brown, Mandy Moore & More This Is Us Stars Dish About Heartbreaking Episode: Watch!

This Is Us had us reaching for the tissues last night…even more than usual!

On last night's heartbreaking episode, Randall (Sterling K. Brown) took William (Ron Cephas Jones), his biological father, on a road trip to Memphis where he grew up. And while we knew William's last days were coming, we weren't expecting that he would pass away when we first sat down to watch the episode!

But sadly that's exactly what happened at the end of the show on Tuesday.

And the episode didn't just have us in tears, the cast of the hit NBC series was also extremely emotional.

Watch the video above to see Sterling, Mandy Moore and the rest of the This Is Us cast react to the heartbreaking episode!

