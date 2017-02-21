It's been almost five months since Kim Kardashian's terrifying Paris robbery.

Back in October, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star was bound, gagged and held at gunpoint while in the city for Paris Fashion Week. At the time Kim's rep told E! News that she was "badly shaken but physically unharmed" after the ordeal.

After staying out of the public eye for a while, Kim slowly made steps to return to the spotlight. She has since returned to social media, made her first official public appearance and she has even testified in the Paris robbery case.