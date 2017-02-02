Beyoncé & Jay Z ''Doing Really Well'' as a Couple as They Prepare to Welcome Twins: Get the Relationship & Pregnancy Scoop!

  • By
  • &

by Jess Cohen |

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Latest News
ESC: Men's Valentine Gift Guide, Jay Z

Valentine's Day Gift Ideas for Him: Inspired by David Beckham, Jay Z, Aziz Ansari & More!

Best Performance Looks, 2015 Grammys, Lady Gaga, Beyonce, Gwen Stefani, Ariana Grande

Is Beyoncé Joining Lady Gaga's Super Bowl Halftime Show? Here's What Mother Monster Has to Say

Milania Giudice

Milania Giudice Turns 11: Her 11 Best Moments on Real Housewives of New Jersey

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share

New details are emerging about Beyoncé and Jay Z's relationship!

Just one day after Bey announced she and her husband are expecting twins, a source is revealing how the couple's relationship is doing and how Beyoncé is feeling today.

"[Bey and Jay] have been trying for some time," an insider tells E! News exclusively. "And it has not been very easy conceiving this time around, so when they did it was a miracle. They always wanted more kids, and they are doing really well as a couple so the timing is on point."

So how is Beyoncé doing health-wise?

Photos

Beyoncé: "I Have Three Hearts"

"Beyoncé is feeling OK," the source reveals. "She had some morning sickness early on and her energy level is slower than usual, [but she] is taking good care of her body and has good doctors that are making sure she is on track."

To get more scoop on the couple and Bey's pregnancy, take a look at the E! News video above!

Watch E! News weeknights at 2am E| 11pm P, only on E!

TAGS/ Shows , E! News , E! Shows , Beyoncé , Jay Z , Couples , Top Stories