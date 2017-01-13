Kim Kardashian just made her first official appearance since her terrifying Paris robbery.
The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star had been laying low for the past three months, but she made her return to the spotlight on Friday. Kim flew to Dubai this week to be the model for her makeup artist Mario Dedivanovic's master class.
This event comes just days after 17 people were arrested in connection with Kim's Paris robbery and less than 24 hours after four suspects were charged in the investigation.
So how is Kim doing today?
During the master class event, Kim told the crowd, "I'm so excited to be here."
And a source close to Kim and Kanye West tells E! News that the couple is "very happy" and that Kim got in "a lot of quality time" with her family before she left for Dubai.
To learn more about how Kim is getting "back to normal" watch the E! News video above!
