Golden Globes 2017 Preview: Watch to Find Out Which Stars You Can Expect to See on the Red Carpet!

The 2017 Golden Globes are this Sunday!

That's right, this weekend officially kicks off award season and all of your favorite stars are in Los Angeles preparing for the big day.

Nominees Justin Timberlake, Natalie Portman, Emma Stone, Viola Davis, Ryan Reynolds and Andrew Garfield are all expected to be at the Golden Globes this Sunday and we can't wait to see them walk the red carpet.

Sunday could make for an awesome date night for celeb couples like Reynolds and his wife, Blake Lively, and Timberlake and his wife Jessica Biel!

Ryan Gosling is also expected to be at the ceremony on Sunday, so will he bring his longtime love Eva Mendes?

We'll have to wait and see! But until then, watch the E! News video above to see a preview of this Sunday's Golden Globes!

