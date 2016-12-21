There's so much going on in the world of celeb couples!

From Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom to Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds, we're bringing you the latest update on Hollywood's hottest romances.

Katy and Orlando are still going strong! Yesterday we told you all about the couple's visit to Children's Hospital Los Angeles. The cute duo even dressed as Mr. and Mrs. Claus for the occasion!

The couple has gotten so close, they're even teasing each other on social media.