Kourtney Kardashian Receives Sweet Birthday Messages From Kim, Rob and More Family Members

by Jess Cohen | Wed., Apr. 18, 2018 10:04 AM

Happy birthday, Kourtney Kardashian!

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star turns 39 today and her family members are taking to social media to help her celebrate the special day. Kim Kardashian was one of the first to share a sweet message to Kourtney, along with a photo of the duo on vacation together.

"Happy Birthday to my friend I've had the longest in my life! Wouldn't know what to do without you! Have the best birthday ever!!!!" Kim wrote to Kourtney.

Kourtney's mom Kris Jenner also took to Instagram on Wednesday to share an adorable throwback photo and message to her first born.

This Is How Kourtney Kardashian Keeps Her Body Ridiculously Fit

"My first born, my gift from God, my amazing precious blessing!!" Kris wrote alongside a pic of herself and baby Kourtney. "You have given me so much joy and love and beautiful immeasurable experiences and memories since the day you were born and I thank God every single day that he chose me to be your mom."

Kris continued, "I'm so proud of you... you are the most amazing mom, sister, auntie and daughter and I love you with all of my heart forever and ever Mommy xo."

Rob Kardashian also posted a throwback photo on Wednesday of Kourtney, Kim and their late father, Robert Kardashian.

"Happy Birthday to my oldest and wisest Sister ! I LOVE YOU so much!!! I am so Thankful for you and God Bless You with another amazing year! Love Bob," he wrote in a Twitter message to his sister.

Kourtney Kardashian, Birthday

Instagram

On Tuesday, Kourtney shared a photo on her Instagram Story of a birthday cake she received from sister Khloe Kardashian.

"It's my birthday tomorrow!! thank you," she captioned the picture.

Hours before it officially became her birthday, Kourtney appeared to be having dinner with her boyfriend Younes Bendjima.

She posted photos and videos to her social media of the couple preparing the pre-birthday meal.

Over the weekend, the duo also spent time together at Coachella, along with Kylie Jenner. Kourtney posted a photo to Instagram on Monday that showed her sitting on Younes' shoulders while watching Beyoncé perform.

Be sure to send Kourtney some birthday love in the comments below!

Watch E! News weeknights at 2am E| 11pm P, only on E!

