Sara Bareilles and Josh Groban to Host the 2018 Tonys

Singers Sara Bareilles and Josh Groban will be pulling double duty as co-hosts of the 2018 Tony Awards.

Both have accumulated Broadway musical experience and also earned Tony nominations in the past few years.

"We're going to hopefully give you an evening of celebration of this great season of theater," Groban said in a video message on Facebook, joking, "You'll see that I'm a double threat and not a triple threat."

"Many clothing changes," he continued. "How many for you?"

"Uh, 121," Bareilles joked.

"Hmm, two for me," Groban said.

Bareilles made her Broadway debut in 2016 by playing Jenna in the musical Waitress, which features her own music and is based on a 2007 film. She received a Tony nomination for Best Original Score.

Bareilles also penned a song for the Broadway musical SpongeBob SquarePants, which premiered in December, and recently earned praised for her performance as Mary Magdalene in NBC's recent Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert special.

Groban, a longtime Broadway fan, made his debut in the musical Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812, which ran from 2016 and 2017. He played Pierre Bezukhov and was nominated for a Tony for his role. In 2015, he released the album Stages, which contains covers of songs from musicals.