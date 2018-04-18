Katie Holmes Shares New Photo of Suri Cruise on Her 12th Birthday

Instagram
Happy birthday, Suri Cruise!
Katie Holmes took to Instagram on Wednesday to post a picture of her pre-teen daughter. The black-and-white snapshot showed the little lady wearing a birthday tiara in honor of her 12th trip around the sun.
The proud mom captioned the photo with 12 tiny pink hearts.
The Dawson's Creek star clearly likes to make her daughter feel special on her big day. Last year, Holmes celebrated with several birthday cakes and a glittery "Happy Birthday" sign. She also posted a photo of a balloon-filled hallway.
"A very HAPPY BIRTHDAY to my sweetie," the star wrote at the time.
There's no denying there's a fascination with the famous family. In fact, Suri appeared on the cover of Vanity Fair with Holmes and Tom Cruise when she was just a few months old. As the years went on and Holmes and Cruise went through a public divorce, the attention surrounding the family grew.
The Batman Begins star opened up about raising a child in the limelight to Town & Country in 2017.
"In today's world, a lot of celebrities probably shield their children from the tabloids. In my household, we know what they print isn't true, so we don't pay attention," she told the magazine. "There are more important things."
She also talked about balancing motherhood with her career as an actress and director.
"The thing about directing is I can say I have this window and that's when we're getting it done," she said. "My child is the most important person to me, and her upbringing is paramount to my work right now. It's very important that I'm present and she has a stable, innocent childhood. I feel so blessed to do what I do, but there's nothing in the world better than watching your child succeed."
Still, like many parents, Holmes struggles with watching her daughter grow up.
"Every day, kids get a little further away from you," she told the magazine. "That's a positive thing. They should be becoming more independent, but it's heartbreaking. You want them to stay with you forever, but they're these amazing beings, and you have to do everything you can to give them what they need—and then they're going to go. And that's going to be very, very sad for me."
Watch E! News weeknights at 2am E| 11pm P, only on E!