Becca Kufrin's First Poster as The Bachelorette Is Here: Let's Do the Damn Thing!

Becca's back, backagain...

We're a little over a month away from the premiere of The Bachelorette on Monday, May 28, and while Becca Kufrin is still currently filming, Chris Harrison decided to gift Bachelor Nation with a little treat on Wednesday.

The franchise's longtime host ( and lord and savior ) debuted the first poster for season 14 on his Instagram and Twitter accounts, and we'll give you one guess at one of the tagline is.

Of course it's Becca's go-to line: Let's do the damn thing!