Becca Kufrin's First Poster as The Bachelorette Is Here: Let's Do the Damn Thing!

by Tierney Bricker | Wed., Apr. 18, 2018 9:03 AM
Becca's back, backagain...
We're a little over a month away from the premiere of The Bachelorette on Monday, May 28, and while Becca Kufrin is still currently filming, Chris Harrison decided to gift Bachelor Nation with a little treat on Wednesday.
The franchise's longtime host (
and lord and savior) debuted the first poster for season 14 on his Instagram and Twitter accounts, and we'll give you one guess at one of the tagline is.
Of course it's Becca's go-to line: Let's do the damn thing!
Heading into her season, Becca has arguably the most support of any lead ever, thanks to Arie Luyendyk Jr. delivering the most dramatic (and polarizing) finale ever, ending his engagement to Becca (in a raw, unedited scene) to be with runner-up Lauren Burnham.
But Becca, 27, told E! News she was ready to move on following the blindsiding breakup, saying, "I wish him and Lauren the best. Watching their relationship unfold it made much more sense. I'm just beady to move on and be done with that and sayonara to them."
And after she was officially named the next Bachelorette during the live After the Final Rose special, Harrison told us it was one of the "easiest" decisions the franchise had ever made.
"Once this evolved and once we saw the outpouring of love and support for Becca—and on top of that, we saw how she handled that unedited, controversial scene. I mean, she was so graceful, so poised, so strong and put together, it made our decision so easy," he said.
For more behind-the-scenes scoop on Becca's season, check out this full report from the first night of filming.
The Bachelorette premieres Monday, May 28, at 8 p.m. on ABC.
