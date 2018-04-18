Jennifer Garner Turns Herself Into a Meme for Her Birthday

Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images for Vanity Fair
Jennifer Garner rang in her 46th birthday with plenty of humor.
The beloved actress celebrated her special day on Tuesday and took to social media before the day's end to thank fans for their well wishes.
"I'm having the best birthday and so much of it is because of all of you," she penned. "Thank you for the birthday love!"
Like the gift that keeps on giving, the star finished her Instagram post with a meme...of herself! Using the classic saying from The Help, Garner poked fun at herself by combining the quote with a snap of herself, one eye closed, with velcro rollers in her hair.
Garner kept the laughs coming when she also shared a photo of the candles on her cake: "45 +1." All in all, the actress seemed to be in good spirits on her special day as fans and famous friends showered her with touching words.
Among them was Lena Dunham, who is working with Garner on her upcoming HBO series, Camping.
"Happy Birthday to the truly delicious @jennifer.garner , who is killing the game on #campingHBO and a blessing in my life and on our planet," she penned to the star with a throwback photo of Garner in a blue wig from Alias.
Garner noticed and shared a sweet response. "The blue wig, huh? I like your style. Hurry and get out to us soon and thank you."
Thank you, Jen, for this divine meme! Happy Birthday!