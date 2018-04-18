Stranger Things Season 3 Adds Cary Elwes, Jake Busey

Stranger Things is getting another dose of 1980s movie royalty. After season two featured Paul Reiser and Sean Astin, season three is stepping things up with none other than Princess Bride's Westley himself, Cary Elwes.

According to Deadline, Elwes will play Mayor Kline in Stranger Things season three. The series has also tapped Jake Busey to play Bruce. Naturally, other details are being kept under wraps.

Elwes' other credits include The X-Files, Life in Pieces, Kiss the Girls, Psych and Robin Hood: Men in Tights. Busey, son of Gary Busey, has appeared on Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D., Ray Donovan and Freakish.