Amy Schumer Teases Ellen DeGeneres for Missing Her Wedding

  • By
    &

by Zach Johnson | Wed., Apr. 18, 2018 6:05 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Amy Schumer, Chris Fischer, Wedding

Instagram

Even Ellen DeGeneres couldn't believe Amy Schumer was getting married earlier this year! To everyone's surprise on Feb. 13, Schumer tied the knot with chef Chris Fischer in Malibu. A few famous friends, including Jake Gyllenhaal and Jennifer Lawrence, received last-minute text message invites and were able to attend the sunset ceremony—but DeGeneres was sadly M.I.A. Schumer revealed on The Ellen DeGeneres Show Wednesday that she and Fischer had decided to get married on Feb. 10, shortly before the talk show host's star-studded 60th birthday party.

"Celebrities are supposed to be quiet when they're getting married. We got engaged that morning, so we were going around and going, 'We're getting married!' We were going around and we were getting advice from everybody, and I was looking for you," said Schumer, who stars in I Feel Pretty. "I never even got to say hi to you! I saw you—you were on the dance floor—and you were in the zone. I couldn't stop you; it was like a flash-dance situation." Later, Schumer said she texted the host about her engagement and invited her to attend the wedding.

Photos

Amy Schumer and Chris Fischer's Wedding Album

DeGeneres said her wife, Portia de Rossi, clued her in after the party. "Portia said, 'Amy kept telling everybody she's getting married,'" she recalled. "She really thought you were kidding!" As for why she missed the ceremony, DeGeneres said, "I was doing a show. I would have gone."

"No, everyone has an excuse..." the newlywed replied, pretending to be miffed.

Later in the episode, during a round of "Burning Questions," Schumer revealed some NSFW details about her sex life with Fischer—and temporarily forgot her mom was in the audience.

Watch the video to see how it all went down!

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Amy Schumer , Ellen DeGeneres , The Ellen DeGeneres Show , Celebrities , Top Stories , Apple News
Latest News
Cary Elwes

Stranger Things Season 3 Adds Cary Elwes, Jake Busey

Kim Kardashian, Chrissy Teigen

Kim Kardashian and Chrissy Teigen Joke About Kanye West Getting Rid of Everything—and It's Hilarious

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle, CHOGM 2018

Meghan Markle Breaks With Tradition to Join Prince Harry for Commonwealth Youth Forum

Zach, Shaun, The Arrangement

Zach Slams Shaun for Lying to Megan About Tracking Down Julie Woolth on The Arrangement

Kourtney Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian, KUWTK 10th Anniversary Special

Clapback Queen! Celebrate Kourtney Kardashian's 39th Birthday By Voting on Her Best KUWTK One-Liners

Kerry Washington, 2018 NAACP Image Awards

Inside Kerry Washington's Extremely Private World

Disney Channel

New Disney Channel Promo Will Make You Feel All the Nostalgia

  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.