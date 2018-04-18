Jim Carrey Crashes Jeff Daniels' Interview for a Dumb and Dumber Reunion

by Elyse Dupre | Wed., Apr. 18, 2018 4:55 AM

It's a Dumb and Dumber reunion! 

Jim Carrey crashed Jeff Daniels' guest appearance on Conan on Tuesday and brought Lloyd and Harry back together again. 

Conan O'Brien was asking Daniels about the legacy of the film when Carrey walked onto the set and attempted to give his old co-star a hug. At first, The Newsroom star dodged the embrace, but then he brought it in for a sweet moment.

"I wanted to come out and say in front of the world, ‘You're in town and you don't call me,'" Carrey teased. "Not an email, nothing."

The Bruce Almighty star also poked fun at the press Daniels was doing for the TV drama The Looming Tower

"I love being around him though," the Ace Ventura star told O'Brien. "I've been watching your press. I watch everything he does. He's incredible, most versatile actor working today—unbelievable all the things he does. I especially enjoy watching you do interviews because I know you love them, especially the parts where you talk about how working with me changed the course of your life."

Jim Carrey Gives Awkward Interview at NYFW Party: There's No Meaning to Any of This

Jim Carrey, Jeff Daniels

YouTube

However, most of the interview was spent reminiscing about the 1994 comedy. 

"Shooting Dumb and Dumber with Jim was, I mean, you grab onto the tornado that is Jim Carrey and you hang on," Daniels said, "and it was such a joy."

Carrey agreed shooting the film was "a blast" and even said the two "had a great time" making the 2014 sequel Dumb and Dumber To

"OK, it wasn't as well received as the first one," he said. 

"F--k them," Daniels replied. "We don't care about that."

The actors also talked about their chemistry and how their on-screen relationship turned into a genuine friendship.

"It's like, when I saw him, there was a tingling in my groin," Carrey explained, "and that's the sign. That's when I know I'm with the right person."

Watch the video to see the two comedy stars reunite.

