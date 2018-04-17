Jenna Bush Hager Remembers Barbara Bush in Moving Tribute

Jenna Bush Hager can't say enough good things about her grandmother.

Hours after news broke that Barbara Pierce Bush passed away at the age of 92, family and friends immediately began expressing their fond memories with the former First Lady of the United States.

One post that stands out is Jenna's tribute to a family member who taught her so much.

"I already miss this FORCE of a woman— the 'enforcer' because she was the glue that held our family together. She taught me to use my voice but also to value the opinions of others," Jenna began while sharing a throwback photo with George H. W. Bush. "She adored her friends and family; her loyalty was unwavering. Humor helps, she often said and it does, Gans, but I will miss your laugh terribly."

The NBC News correspondent continued, "She adored my Gampy, the first man she ever kissed; their love story is so engrained in the history of our family. Thinking of my Gampy tonight —no doubt missing his beloved desperately. Gans, people stopped me all the time to tell me how much they loved you. I didn't mind sharing you with them. I love you more than tongue can tell, my Ganny."