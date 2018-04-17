Ariana Grande Resurfaces on Twitter to Tease New Music

Ariana Grande is making her return to social media in a big way.

After a nearly five-month long absence from Twitter, the musician returned to tweet a single teardrop emoji, causing patient fans to speculate that new music might be dropped in the coming days.

The "Dangerous Woman" singer was not alone in sharing cryptic messages with the world. Her mom Joan Grande, brother Frankie Grande and manager Scooter Braun also tweeted the same emoji.

She later tweeted the phrase, "No tears left to cry," which watchful fans also spotted Grande wearing on a sweater. This could be the name of her new album, seeing as the artist has used this same method to hint at the name for her previous album, Dangerous Woman. Not to mention that her brother and mom were sporting the same sweaters in their posts.