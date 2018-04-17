Queer Eye's Jonathan Van Ness Reflects on Weight Loss Journey in Inspiring Message

Jonathan Van Ness is opening up about his weight loss journey and self-love with his social media followers.

The star, who is the grooming expert on Netflix's hit Queer Eye reboot, took to his Instagram on Tuesday to share side-by-side photos of himself and explained the story behind the pictures.

"After my step dad passed away I gained 70 pounds in 3 months," he shared. "I didn't like how I felt or looked, it's so important for me to look back and tell that man from 5 years ago he was lovely and gorge. I can celebrate where I am now as long as I send love to the 'me's' along the way #transformationtuesday #selfacceptance #fitness."