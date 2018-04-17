Olympian Jordyn Wieber Files Lawsuit Against USA Gymnastics in Larry Nassar Case

Earlier today, Olympic gold medalist gymnast Jordyn Wieber, 22, filed a lawsuit against USA Gymnastics and Michigan State University in connection with the now-infamous Larry Nassar sexual abuse and molestation case.

In January, the disgraced former doctor was sentenced to 40 to 175 years in prison for sexually abusing girls under the guise of medical treatment.

According to court documents obtained by E! News, the suit alleges that Michigan State University, USA Gymnastics, their former President Steve Penny and former Chairman Paul Parilla, "Failed to disclose and hid" the former Olympic Team and MSU team doctor's criminal conduct from the public and law enforcement "by virtue of defendants conspiratorial and fraudulent conduct."

According to the complaint, "The organizations that were responsible for caring for the plaintiff, and the individuals within those organizations who the plaintiff trusted to keep her safe, knew or should have known that he was molesting athletes but turned a blind eye to these warnings in order to maintain the status quo and in utter dereliction of their legal, moral, and ethical duties to protect the plaintiff."