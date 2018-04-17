Donald Trump Praises Melania Trump As His ''Rock and Foundation'' Amid Stormy Daniels Scandal

Words, words, words...

After being accused of having affairs with multiple women, including porn star Stormy Daniels, President Donald Trump has nothing but love for his wife, First Lady Melania Trump, ahead of her 48th birthday on April 26.

On Tuesday, #45 sent out an email to the Trump Make America Great Again Committee with the subject line "My better half". The email called for well wishes for his wife whom he married in 2005 and with whom he shares son Barron Trump.

In the email, the former reality star wrote, "This month, our family is looking forward to a very special day. Please join us in celebrating the First Lady and my beautiful, kind-hearted and exceptional wife Melania’s birthday by signing her card.

The email continued, "Melania is my rock and foundation, and I wouldn’t be the man I am today without her by my side. She’s the cornerstone of our family, and an incredible mother to our son, Barron. I’m so proud of her accomplishments, and I hope you’ll wish her well on her special day."

The email also has a link to Trump's website, where people can leave birthday wishes to the first lady.