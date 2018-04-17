Steve Harvey Shares New Details on the Kardashians' Family Feud Episode

  • By
    &

by Jess Cohen | Tue., Apr. 17, 2018 12:53 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share

Steve Harvey is spilling secrets about the Kardashians' episode of Celebrity Family Feud.

Back in February, it was revealed that Kim Kardashian and Kanye West would be competing against Kris Jenner, Khloe Kardashian, Kendall Jenner and more family members in a future episode.

"So if you guys don't know, Kanye and I are the biggest fans of Family Feud," Kim told her social media followers at the time. "Kanye said he's waited his whole life for this moment. We're playing the Kardashian-Jenners verses the Wests."

While appearing on The Ellen Show on Tuesday, Family Feud host Steve Harvey dished to Ellen DeGeneres about the episode with the E! stars.

Kim Kardashian to Compete on Celebrity Family Feud Against Kris Jenner and Sisters

Steve Harvey, Ellen DeGeneres, Kim Kardashian

Michael Rozman/Warner Bros.

"OK here's what happened…they were supposed to come and it was just supposed to be Kris, Kim and the girls, Khloe and the girls," he began, adding that "something happened" and their grandmother MJ wanted to play.

"They were supposed to play against the Paris Hilton family, the Hilton family, so it's the Hiltons against the Kardashians," he said. "The Hiltons canceled, so Kanye, who is a big fan of Family Feud said, 'I wanna play, I've always wanted to play.' So he brought his family."

So how did everyone do?

"Kanye was the best Family Feud celebrity panelist we've ever had on the show," Steve revealed. "He loves the show. His people said, 'Steve, this is the most Kanye has ever smiled since we've been working…'"

He continued, "Kanye smiled! When I introduced him, he smiled!"

And how did Kim do?

Take a look at the video above to see what Steve had to say about her performance and more!

Watch E! News weeknights at 2am E| 11pm P, only on E!

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Steve Harvey , Kim Kardashian , Kris Jenner , Ellen DeGeneres , The Ellen DeGeneres Show , Apple News , Top Stories
Latest News
Gianna Hammer, gender reveal

Are You the One?'s Gianna Hammer and Hayden Weaver Expecting a Baby Boy

Evan Rachel Wood, 2017 Emmy Awards, Arrivals

Evan Rachel Wood Is Finally Getting the Same Pay as Her Westworld Male Co-Stars

Kylie Jenner, Stormi Webster

Kylie Jenner Shows Off Her Stormi-Inspired Manicure

John Cena, Nikki Bella, Today

John Cena Sends Messages About the "Worst Day Ever" Following Nikki Bella Split

Brooke Burke, David Charvet, 2011

Brooke Burke Opens Up About David Charvet Divorce: "This Is All Very Fresh"

Ariel Winter Responds to Troll Who Called Her 'Thirsty'

Steven Spielberg, Jurassic Park

Steven Spielberg Is the First Director to Cross $10 Billion at the Box Office

  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.