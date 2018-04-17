Steven Spielberg Is the First Director to Cross $10 Billion at the Box Office

by Zach Johnson | Tue., Apr. 17, 2018 10:40 AM

Steven Spielberg, Jurassic Park

After three weeks in theaters, Ready Player One has earned $114.9 million in the U.S., bringing its global total to $475.1 million. But even more impressively, Steven Spielberg has made history, becoming the first director to see the gross of his movies exceed $10 billion worldwide.

Not adjusted for inflation, 1993's Jurassic Park remains Spielberg's biggest commercial success ($984 million), per Box Office Mojo. Other smash hits include 2008's Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull ($787 million) and 1983's E.T.: The Extra-Terrestrial ($717 million). For comparison, Peter Jackson is just over $3 billion behind Spielberg's $10 billion benchmark.

Spielberg shows no signs of slowing down, as the 71-year-old Oscar-winning filmmaker is developing a West Side Story remake and has a fifth Indiana Jones adventure film in the works.

In the HBO documentary Spielberg, which premiered last year, the filmmaker reflected on his cinematic legacy. "I didn't know anything about whether I was gonna have a career or where this was going to go. I just knew that it filled up the time and it gave me a tremendous amount of satisfaction. And the second I finished a movie, I wanted to start a new one because I felt good about myself when I was making a film. But when I had too much time to think, all those scary whispers would start up," he said. "It was not fun to be me in between ideas or projects."

To celebrate Spielberg's magnificent milestone, take a look at his biggest hits:

Duel

Universal Studios

Duel

Hailed as one of the greatest TV movies of all time, this 1971 action thriller chronicles a crazed truck driver who stalks a terrified motorist (Dennis Weaver) through the California desert. Duel was so well received it garnered a theatrical release, catapulting the then-25-year-old Spielberg into features.

Richard Dreyfuss, Close Encounters of the Third Kind

Columbia Pictures

Close Encounters of the Third Kind

This 1977 sci-fi epic about humanity's first contact with aliens was one of the few films that year not overshadowed by the phenomenon that was Star Wars. We're guessing the mother ship made quite an impression, not to mention those five musical notes we still can't get out of our head.

Jaws

Universal Studios

Jaws

"We're gonna need a bigger boat" remains a classic piece of Hollywood dialogue. Spielberg's 1975 thriller about a man-eating Great White shark became the highest-grossing film of all time and helped give rise to Hollywood's blockbuster era.

Raiders of the Lost Ark, Harrison Ford

Paramount Pictures

Raiders of the Lost Ark

Spielberg joined forces with longtime pal George Lucas for this action adventure that harkened back to their favorite serials of the '30s and '40s; the rollicking film introduced us to a new swashbuckling big screen hero, Indiana Jones, as played by Harrison Ford.

ET, E.T., Extra Terrestrial

Universal

E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial

This 1982 tearjerker about a boy who helps his little alien buddy phone home cemented the filmmaker's reputation as a hitmaker with a heart.

Oprah Winfrey, The Color Purple,

Warner Bros.

The Color Purple

The helmer's 1985 drama based on Alice Walker's acclaimed novel made stars out of Whoopi Goldberg and Oprah Winfrey and earned 11 Oscar nomination. But it failed to take home any golden guys and Spielberg was snubbed for Best Director.

Steven Spielberg, Jurassic Park

Universal Pictures

Jurassic Park

This 1993 dinosaur adventure was the first in a one-two punch for the director who made Schindler's List while editing this movie. Jurassic Park was not only a massive hit, it helped popularize computer-generated visual effects which at the time were still a nascent art form.

SCHINDLER'S LIST

SNAP/Entertainment Pictures/ZUMAPRESS.com

Schindler's List

Spielberg finally got the respect from his peers he deserved with this unforgettable 1993 drama about the Holocaust, which won seven Academy Awards including Best Picture and Best Director.

Tom Hanks, Saving Private Ryan

DreakWorks

Saving Private Ryan

Featuring a harrowing open battle sequence, Spielberg's 1998 war epic chronicled the bravery of the men who stormed the Normandy coast on D-Day. The Tom Hanks-led film won the filmmaker his second Academy Award for Best Director.

Jude Law, Artificial Intelligence

Warner Bros. Entertainment

A.I. Artificial Intelligence

Based on a story by Stanley Kubrick, Spielberg's 2001 futuristic Pinocchio tale about a little robot boy searching for his mother in an America racked by global warming. Tepidly received at first, it's grown in stature and is considered now one of his most underrated works.

Tom Cruise, Minority Report

20th Century Fox

Minority Report

In his 2002 neo-noir sci-fi thriller starring Tom Cruise, Spielberg paid homage to the classic whodunits of the '30s and '40s made by his cinematic forefathers like John Huston and Howard Hawks.

Munich

Universal Pictures

Munich

Another passion project, Spielberg's 2005 drama followed a secret Israeli hit squad tasked with hunting down the perpetrators of the Munich massacre of Israeli athletes at the 1972 Summer Olympics.

Daniel Day-Lewis, Lincoln

DreamWorks

Lincoln

Considered by many to be one of his finest films, this gripping, low-key drama focuses on the 16th president's effort to pass the 13th Amendment abolishing slavery at the end of the Civil War and features a performance for the ages by Daniel Day-Lewis.

Tom Hanks, Amy Ryan, Bridge of Spies

Jaap Buitendijk / DreamWorks II Distribution Co., LLC and Twentieth Century Fox Film Corporation

Bridge of Spies

The Cold War drama, released in 2015, told the true story of a lawyer (Tom Hanks) who negotiated the release of a U.S. Air Force pilot (Austin Stowell) in exchange for a convicted Soviet KGB spy (Mark Rylance). The movie received six Oscar nominations, and Rylance took home the award for Best Supporting Actor.

Ready Player One

Jaap Buitendijk/Warner Bros. Entertainment, Inc.

Ready Player One

It's adults vs. kids again in the dystopian sci-fi flick, set in the year 2045 and released in 2018. The adventure begins when an orphaned teenager finds the first clue to a hidden game in a virtual reality universe called the OASIS. If he can find the other two before anyone else does—and without getting killed by the rival IOI team—he will win the game and control of the OASIS.

